Court grants two Chinese nationals linked to illegal mineral trade bail

The Federal High Court in Enugu has granted bail to two Chinese nationals, Wang Jian and Wang Richard, along with their accomplice, Michael Agu, who were accused of engaging in illegal mineral trading.



The ruling Judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, held that the defendants could be released after meeting the bail condition.

The bail conditions include N10 million bail each and providing two prominent residents of Enugu State as sureties



Umar also emphasized that the defendants must remain within the state pending further proceedings.



The trio who faced a three-count charge were accused of exporting mineral ore without government authorization after being found in illegal possession of 15 items.

During the court session, on Friday, EFCC counsel Onjefu Obe urged the court to set a trial date while requesting that the defendants remain in custody.



However, defense counsel Peter Eze pleaded for bail, describing the charges as excessive.

He also indicated that discussions for a plea bargain were underway to expedite the resolution of the case.



This prompted Justice Umar to remand them pending payment, and adjourned the case to January 21, 2025, for final trial.



According to EFCC in a statement, their arrests were facilitated by intelligence received from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).



The agency further explained that Jian was intercepted at the baggage screening point at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, where suspicious solid minerals were discovered in his luggage as he attempted to leave for China. While Agu was apprehended by the EFCC’s Enugu Zonal Directorate.