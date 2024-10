The High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has granted Taraba State former governor, Darius Ishaku, bail on the condition of paying N150 million and two Sureties in like sum.

It added that the two sureties must be residents in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with their house addresses verified by the registrar of the court.

Aside from that, the court mandated that one of the sureties must be a director with the Federal Civil Service of the country.

MORE DETAILS