Court grants Sowore, four others N24m bail

A Magistrate Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has granted bail to the Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, and four others in the sum of N24 million.

The court ruled that Sowore be granted N20 million bail with two sureties while second to fifth defendants, Juwon, Damilare, Kimrele, and Peter, were further admitted to bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum.

The court further ordered that one of the sureties to be presented by the first defendant must be a civil servant not below grade level 12 in Federal Civil service.

Aside from the bail conditions, Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello, while ruling on the bail application on Monday, ordered Sowore to remain within Abuja until the case is determined.

Segun-Bello also mandated Sowore to often physically report to the court registrar every Monday and Friday pending the hearing and determination of the case against him by the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that Sowore and four others were standing trial for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and inciting public disturbance.

The five defendants were arrested by the police on New Year’s Eve during a protest organised to express their displeasure over the governance style in the country.

Sowore had earlier before the protest charged Nigerians on Twitter to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

This is not the first time Sowore will be arrested. He was detained for over 100 days in 2019 for calling for a #RevolutionNowProtest.