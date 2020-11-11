Court grants six EndSARS protesters N50,000 bail, adjourns proceeding

After spending over five days in Nigerian Police detention in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, a Magistrate Court has granted bail to six EndSARS protesters with each defendant mandated to present the sum of N50, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

The six EndSARS protesters granted bail by the court were Olutosin Adeniji, Yasidu Bashiru, Abdulsalam Zubairu, Kabiru Garzali, Paul Akinwumi, and Devour Chomo.

It was leart that the six protesters were arrested by the law enforcement agency while wearing #RevolutionNow T-Shirt during the protest targeted at ending police brutality and extra-judicial killing in front of National Assembly complex.

The protesters, who pleaded not guilty to the charges were arraigned on Friday, November 6, 2020, by the FCT Commissioner of Police on charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and inciting public disturbances contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code.

Ruling on their application on Wednesday, the magistrate, Musa Eneye, ordered that the sureties must deposit the N50,000 bail sum at the court registry.

Before adjourned the case till January 25, 2021, Eneye ruled that the surety to be presented by each of the defendants must be Nigerian citizens with a verifiable means of identification.

Although the bail applications with the affidavit evidence were said to have been served on the legal department of the FCT Police Command, no legal representation was made or reasons adduced for their absence.