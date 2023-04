The Ogun state Magistrate Court sitting in Ifo axis of the state has granted Afro-beat artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, bail after been arranged by the police on a six count charge bordering on assault and theft of musical equipment as well as others.

Portable was granted bail of N300,000, with two sureties from his immediate family members in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook