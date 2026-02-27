Court grants Malami, son N200m bail on terrorism financing charge

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, in the sum of N200 million each over allegations of terrorism financing and unlawful possession of firearms.

The presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, imposed stringent conditions, requiring the defendants to provide two sureties each in like sum, with one surety submitting the title deed of a developed property located in either the Asokoro or Maitama districts of Abuja.

The defendants are also required to surrender their international passports to the court registry as part of the bail conditions granted on Friday in Abuja, following their arraignment earlier this month on charges filed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS had arraigned Malami and his son on a five-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the prosecution, the defendants unlawfully possessed a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, along with 16 live rounds of Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges and 27 expended cartridges at their residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, without a valid licence.

Prosecutors argued that the alleged unlicensed possession amounted to preparation to commit an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The charge sheet further alleged that Malami “knowingly abetted terrorism financing” by declining to initiate prosecution against identified suspects, contrary to Section 26(2) of the same Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all five counts during their initial appearance before the court.

Prosecution counsel, A.U. Igwe, informed the court that the case file had been transferred to the Department of Public Prosecutions for further handling and legal advice.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter to March 4 for continuation of trial.