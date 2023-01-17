Court grants Lagos former Attorney-General’s application to travel abroad

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has granted a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Oladipo Shasore, approval to travel abroad for medical treatment after being linked with the P&ID scam.
Meanwhile, the court has adjourned sitting on the allegation of bribery against Shasore till February 21, 2023 for commencement of trial.
The trial would be commencing barely 16 days after Shasore, who was permitted to travel on the 18th of January and return on the 5th of February, would have returned from the medical trip abroad.
Approving his appeal, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke yesterday granted the permission, following a motion filed and argued by Shasore’s team of counsel led by Paul Usoro, a former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Olawale Akoni,
