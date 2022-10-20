Court grants Lagos former Attorney-General N50m bail on money laundering

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore, bail after been arraigned by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over money laundering in the state.

It ruled that the former Attorney General should pay the sum of N50 million with one surety who must be a Serving Director or Permanent Secretary in the State’s Civil Service.

Granting Shahore’s request on Thursday, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke ordered that his travel passport be deposited with the court registrar pending the determination of his case.

The court then ordered his release to his team of lawyers led by senior advocates, Adeyemi Candide-Johnson, Dr. Muiz Banire, Segun Ajibola and Chijioke Okoli, before adjourning his trial to November 24.

Before the court gave its ruling on bail, the defendant had been arraigned before it on a four-count of money laundering.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged amongst other things that Shasore induced a former legal director in the Petroleum Ministry, Olufolakemi Adetore with a cash payment of $100,000,000.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts when he was arraigned by the anti-graft agency in the state.

However, Shasore, it was gathered would face a fresh arraignment on Friday before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court.

The charge against him before the court, it was learnt, essentially borders on the corruption of a public official.

Aside from that, Shasore would also face a third charge which is pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Olasupo Shasore (SAN) was the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, during the tenure of Mr. Babatunde Fashola as Governor of Lagos State.

The offences for which he is charged were said to have been committed in 2014 after he left office as AG under the administration of Babatunde Fashola.

Some of the cases against him were said to be connected to his involvement in the Process & Industrial Development (P & ID) $9.6 billion judgement.

Count one of the charge sheet indicated that Shasore on or about November 18, 2014 induced one Olufolakemi Adetore, in accepting cash payment of the sum of $100, 000. 00, USD, without going through a financial institution.

In count two, Shasore was alleged to have made cash payment of the sum of $100, 000.00 USD to Olufolakemi Adetore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

In count three and four, the former Lagos State Attorney-General was said to have induced and also made a cash payment of the sum of $100, 000.00 USD, to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The anti-graft agency say the sums which exceed the amount permitted by law constitute an offence contrary to sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

