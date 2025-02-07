Court grants former minister N1M bail after adultery allegations

A Magistrate’s Court at Zone Two in Abuja has granted bail to former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, who was arraigned over allegations of false marriage, adultery, and criminal intimidation.

Turaki, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was granted bail at N1 million with two sureties in like sum by Magistrate Abubakar Jega of Court Nine.

The bail conditions require that the sureties reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide evidence of their residences. The court adjourned the case until March 11 for the commencement of the trial.

Turaki was arraigned based on a First Information Report (FIR) accusing him of deceitfully inducing belief of lawful marriage, adultery by a man, and criminal intimidation, contrary to sections 383, 387, and 389 of the Penal Code.

The charges stemmed from a petition dated August 9, 2024, received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja.

The FIR alleged that Turaki, between December 2014 and August 2016, deceitfully cohabited with Ms. Hadiza Musa Bafta at a hotel called Han’s Place.

The FIR further stated, “You also cohabited with her at Ideal Home Holiday, Asokoro, between August 2016 and November 2021. You hired a place for her at No. 12 Clement Akpagbo Close, Gwarinpa, from November 2021 and made her believe you were married to her, continuously having sexual intercourse with her, which resulted in a baby girl. You abandoned Hadiza Musa Bafta with her only child and denied paternity. You threatened to use your influence and position to terminate the lives of the mother and child.”

During the arraignment, Turaki denied the allegations, stating that they were untrue. The prosecuting lawyer, Chijioke Okorie, urged the court to set a date for the trial, while Turaki’s lawyer, A. I. Mohammed, applied for bail, assuring the court that his client would be available for trial.

Magistrate Jega, in granting bail, emphasized the need for the sureties to meet the court’s requirements.

The case has been adjourned till March 11, when trial will commence.