Court grants former Head of Service, Oyo-Ita N100m bail

By Idowu Abdullahi,

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the former Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Winifred Oyo-Ita, to the tune of N100million, on charges bordering on money laundering, fraud, among others.

Oyo-Ita was arraigned alongside two of her former aides, Garba Umar and Ubong Okon Effiok, as well as six companies which were alleged to have been complicit on the 18-count charges which had been brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The presiding Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, following the three accuseds’ plea of not guilty to the charges before court, ordered that Oyo-Ita be released on bail set at N100 million and set further hearing of the case till a later date.

Details shortly…