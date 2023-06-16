Court grants Emefiele access to family, lawyers under DSS watch

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting at Maitama Abuja has mandated the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers and family members since the law does not prevent him from meeting them while under investigations.

It ruled that the action of the security agency, preventing Emefiele’s lawyers and relatives from having access to him was unconstitutional and should stopped immediately.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Justice Hamza Muazu granted request of the suspended CBN governor brought by his counsel, J.B. Daudu, before the court.

Emefiele was arrested by the DSS hours after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu, to allow proper investigation on his activities in the office.

He informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS, particularly on June 14, for the purpose of taking further instruction from him, but the DSS has refused to respond to the application.

On the other hand, counsel to the second and third respondents, I. Awo, told the court that the DSS did not have the penchant for refusing such a request and that it was wrong to do so.

However, he expressed certainty that the security service would abide by the order of court and grant access to the listed lawyers and family members of Emefiele to see him, while counsel to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation did not oppose the application.

In another development, counsel to the DSS, as well as the Office of the AGF, requested extension of time to file their respective responses to the originating motion, which was granted and the suit was further adjourned till Tuesday, June 19 for hearing of the substantive suit.

