MetroNews

Court grants driver link to two Lagos street sweepers’ death bail

By News desk

By The Guild

The Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos has granted Jerry Ironkwe, driver of vehicle that crushed two sweepers of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to death along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, bail.

Ironkwe was arraigned by the Lagos Police Command after he turned himself in over the death of the two sweepers’ identified as 65-year-old Folashade Odufuwa and 60-year-old Ajoke Adefuye, in Gbagada area of the state.

The 45-year-old mechanic was arraigned before Magistrate L.Y. Balogun yesterday on three counts bordering on reckless driving that led to the death of the two persons.

The defendant, Ironkwe, was granted bail by the magistrate after pleading not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Police.

Following his plea, Balogun admitted him to bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She, however, directed the police to duplicate the case file as well as send it to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case till December 13, 2023.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Chekwubeh Okeh, holding a brief for Haruna Magaji, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on November 13, 2023, around 7.30 am at the Charley Boy Bus Stop, along Gbagada Expressway.

According to Okeh, the offences contravened and are punishable under Sections 18(1) and 20 of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.

The charges read, “That you, Jerry Ironkwe, on November 13, 2023, around 7.30 am at Charley Boy Bus Stop, along the Gbagada Expressway, Lagos in the Yaba Magisterial District, being the driver in charge of one Honda Accord Saloon Car with Reg. No. EPE 984 DV, drove same in a dangerous manner to the public, without due care and attention, or reasonable consideration for other persons using the highway and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(1) of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.

“That you, Jerry Ironkwe, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District, dangerously drove the same vehicle to the public and caused the death of one Folashade Odufuwa, aged 65 years old, drove the same vehicle to the public, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20 of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.

“That you, Jerry Ironkwe, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District, dangerously drove the same vehicle to the public and caused the death of one Ajoke Adefuye, aged 60 years old and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 20 of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.”

