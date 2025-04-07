Court grants Bauchi Accountant-Gen., two others N200M bail over fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has granted bail in the sum of N200 million each to the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Jaja, and two others, who were arraigned over an alleged N8.3 billion fraud perpetrated in Bauchi State..

Aside from that, the court also directed the defendants to deposit their international passports with the court registrar.

Others were a bureau de change operator, Aliyu Abubakar, and his company, Jasfad Resources Enterprise. Others involved in the case, who are currently at large, include a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, Saleh U. Mohammed and Balarabe Abdullahi.

While ruling on their bail applications on Monday, Justice O.A. Egwuatu ruled that the defendants must provide two sureties each in like sum.

One of the sureties, the court ordered, must be a federal government employee not below Grade Level 17, residing in Abuja, and must present evidence of tax payment for the past three years.

The ruling followed the arraignment of Jaja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a nine-count charge bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of public funds totalling N8.38 billion.

EFCC’s lead counsel, Abba Mohammed, SAN, had opposed the bail applications, citing that one of the defendants, Abubakar, previously jumped administrative bail and argued that Jaja posed a flight risk as he resides outside the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the court granted conditional bail to the defendants. While Jaja was released to the custody of the Attorney General of Bauchi State, Hassan L. Yakubu, SAN, pending the fulfilment of his bail terms, Abubakar was ordered to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.

During proceedings, Jaja’s counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, urged the court to consider his client’s official role in the state’s finances and the fact that he had been cooperating with authorities while on administrative bail.

The prosecution countered with a 17-paragraph affidavit, asking the court to deny bail, especially to Jaja.

Despite the objections, Justice Egwuatu ruled in favour of the defendants but imposed stringent bail conditions, citing the magnitude of the alleged offence.

The matter has been adjourned to June 17, 2025, for the commencement of trial.