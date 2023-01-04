Court grants Aribisogan’s request to serve Ekiti speaker impeachment hearing processes

The Ekiti State High Court has granted request of former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, that the hearing processes be served on the current Speaker, Olubunmi Adelugba, after all efforts to make her receive court summon proved abortive in the state.

It ruled that a substituted service be served on Adelugba either through her constituency office in Emure Ekiti or through the wall of Ekiti State House of Assembly which is her last known address.

The court further said it would not entertain any frivolous motions on the matter, adding that the matter will be heard timeously and expeditiously because of time and the nature of the matter before court.

The Court granted the former speaker’s request on Wednesday during a resume of hearing on the suit against impeachment of Aribisogan hours after his election as the leader of the House of Assembly.

After granting the request, Justice Adekunle Adeleye adjourned hearing on argument against Aribisogan’s impeachment to January 25.

In a motion ex-parte brought pursuant to order 39 Rule (1) and (2) order 7 Rules(1),(5)(d( and 16(2) of the Ekiti State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2020, Justice Adekunle Adeleye of the state High Court 5 ruled that Mrs. Adelugba, who is the third defendant in the suit be served through her constituency office in Emure Ekiti or through the wall of Ekiti State House of Assembly which is her last known address.

Aribisogan was impeached by 17 out of 25 Assembly members on November 21 last year for alleged gross misconduct, including allegedly blocking the passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, bringing hoodlums and ‘witchdoctors’ to the Assembly complex among other unparliamentary activities.

It would be recalled that the former speaker approached the court on November 28, 2022, to challenge his impeachment from the seat.

