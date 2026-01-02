Court grants Anthony Joshua’s driver bail on conditions

The Magistrate Court in Sagamu, Ogun State, has granted bail to Adeniyi Kayode, the driver of the crashed Lexus sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in an accident that claimed the lives of two associates of former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway a day before Christmas.

Kayode was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver’s licence, after he allegedly collided with a stationary truck while conveying Joshua and other passengers from Lagos to Sagamu.

The arraignment followed his arrest by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command after both he and the boxer were discharged from the hospital, having sustained minor injuries in the crash, which claimed the lives of Joshua’s personal trainer, Kevin Ayodele, and his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami.

The court granted the 46-year-old defendant bail in the sum of ₦5 million with two sureties and ordered that he be remanded in a correctional facility pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the case had been adjourned until January 20, 2026, for trial.

According to him, “Update: The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged before the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, January 2, 2026, and the case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026.