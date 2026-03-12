Court grants Abuja doctor N5m Bail in IVF fraud case

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, has granted bail to Dr. John Abebe of Joje Fertility Centre Limited in a case instituted by the Inspector General of Police.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Justice Fashola presided over the arraignment of Abebe and the fertility centre on a three-count charge.

According to the prosecution, the first count alleges that the defendant abused his position by releasing confidential medical records belonging to the couple to members of the public without their consent, while another count accuses him of breaching a confidentiality agreement by attaching sensitive fertility information belonging to the husband, Adamu Hassan, to a legal document accessed by third parties.

The third count alleges that between January and May 2025, Abebe obtained ₦19 million from Mrs. Mary Manga and her husband through false pretences, claiming expertise in in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment while allegedly diverting both the funds and some embryos. The court fixed April 2, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

Abebe, who is also a pastor at Living Faith Church Worldwide in Durumi, Abuja, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read, while the court entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the medical facility listed as a co-defendant.

Following the plea, Abebe’s counsel, Marvin Omorogbe, applied for bail on liberal terms. In his ruling, Justice Fashola admitted Dr. Abebe to bail.

The judge granted bail in the sum of ₦5 million with a surety of equal value, specifying that the surety must be a professional employed by a reputable and verifiable organisation.