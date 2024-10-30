Court grants Abia lawmaker bail on conditions after Bolt driver assault

A Magistrate court in Kuje, Abuja, has granted a bail of N500,000 to a member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, after beating and assaulting an e-hailing driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

Ikwechegh, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from Abia State, was arraigned by the Abuja Police Command for slapping and hurling insults at Abuwatseya.

The lawmaker was brought before the court on Wednesday by the police on a three-count charge bordering on assault and threat to life.

After the charge we’re read to him, the lawmaker pleaded not guilty to the charges filed by the office on the instructions of the inspector-general of police.

After making his stance, his counsel then made an oral application for his bail considering his status in the society.

Abubakar Umar Sai’id, the magistrate, granted the application with the bail sum set at N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide utility bills as proof of residence.

The case was adjourned to November 8, 2024.