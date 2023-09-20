Court grants 69 same-sex marriage suspect bail in Delta

A High Court sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has set free 69 people accused of being involved in a same-sex marriage in the state.

They were granted bail barely a month after they were apprehended by the Delta Police for contravening the same-sex act in the country.

The counsel to the suspects, Ochuko Ohimor, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday, said, “The suspects were granted bail at a sum of N500,000 and two sureties each.

“The sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction where the suspects were earlier arraigned in August.

“The suspects must sign the register at the end of every month at the State High Court of Justice, Effurun,” Ohimor stated.

The court admitted granting the 69 suspects bail to our correspondent on Wednesday morning.

The suspects were arrested on August 27 by the Police.

The 69 suspects were arrested during a same-sex wedding ceremony that was conducted by a ‘gay society’ which they tagged, “All White Party” at Ekpan.

They were, however, paraded on August 29 at the Ekpan Police Station on the directives of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta State Command, Wale Abass.

The CP, while parading the suspects, vowed to prosecute them in line with Nigeria’s Anti-Gay Law which according to him, prohibits same-sex marriage in the country.

“I can guarantee that they will be charged to court. We are not taking it lightly. It is a clear case although they are still presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the competent court,” the police stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

