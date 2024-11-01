Court grant 67 young hunger protesters bail on condition

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to 67 of over 70 minors, who were arraigned on treason charges for participating in the End Bad Governance protest.



The ruling Judge, Obiora Egwuatu, ordered the release of the 67 defendants after paying N10 million bail with two sureties.

Egwuatu held that one of the surety must be a civil servant while the other must be a parent of the arraigned protester.



The defendants, who were below the age of 15, pleaded not guilty to 10 count charges of terrorism, including plotting war and attempting to overthrow the ruling government.

It was gathered that the Federal Government withdrew charges against the remaining minors facing trial after they slumped during proceedings inside the courtroom.

The minors, who had been detained in custody since August 2024, showed signs of ill health upon arrival at the court and became worse minutes after the proceeding started.

As a result of the incident, the court stepped down the charges against the sick defendants pending their recovery.



Before their arraignment, one of the protesters collapsed, followed by about four others, fueling suspicions that they were badly treated while in the custody of the security agencies in Abuja.