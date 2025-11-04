Court gives Kanu 24hrs to defend terrorism charges

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a final 24-hour ultimatum to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, directing him to open his defence in the terrorism charges filed against him.

Justice James Omotosho gave the order after Kanu once again failed to present his defence despite being given several opportunities since the prosecution closed its case.

The judge warned that further delays would no longer be tolerated, emphasizing that the matter must proceed to its conclusion.

At the resumed hearing in Abuja on Tuesday, the judge warned that if Kanu failed to open his defence by November 5, the court would consider him to have waived his right to respond to the charges.

The development followed the defendant’s continued refusal to enter a defence even after his “no-case submission” was dismissed.

During proceedings, Kanu, who chose to represent himself, told the court he had not filed any final written address as directed earlier.

Instead, he submitted a motion and a supporting affidavit, insisting that there was “no valid charge” known to law against him.

“I will not enter any defence because there is no legitimate case against me,” Kanu told the court. “I should be released immediately, as there is no valid charge for which I should continue to be tried.”

However, prosecuting counsel Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) faulted the documents filed by Kanu, arguing they were improperly submitted and amounted to a deliberate attempt to delay the case.

Awomolo urged the court to treat the documents as Kanu’s final address and proceed to judgment.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho held that Kanu’s documents would be considered at the judgment stage, noting that since the defendant is not a trained lawyer, he should be allowed time to consult one.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until November 5, giving Kanu one final opportunity to defend himself or face judgment based on the prosecution’s evidence alone.