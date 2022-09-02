Court frees Plateau former gov. from N6.3bn corruption charges

Report on Interest
A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, the state capital, has discharged and acquitted a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, over the N6.3 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Also, the court did same to a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau state government, Yusuf Pam, who was accused alongside the former governor.

Both men were discharged and acquitted on Friday by the court presided over by Justice Christy Dabup after listening to their applications before it.

Jang had in March 2021 appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to pardon another ex-Governor of Plateau, Joshua Dariye; a former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame.

The Council of State led by the President subsequently in April 2022 approved the pardon of 159 convicts including Dariye and Nyame.

Before their release, Dariye was serving 10 years’ imprisonment for N1.126bn fraud whilst Nyame was serving a 12-year jail sentence for diverting N1.64bn when he was governor of Taraba.

