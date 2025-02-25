Court frees Naira Marley, three others from Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, has cleared Nigerian singer Abdulazeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, music promoter Samson Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, former manager, Opere Babatunde and Owodunni Ibrahim, alias Primeboy, of any involvement in the death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubenje, who delivered the ruling with a reliance on the legal advice from the Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), ruled that the trio bore no responsibility on the singer’s death.

In contrast, the DPP found grounds to prosecute Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who attended to Mohbad before his passing, and Ayobami Sadiq, a friend of the late singer, on charges of reckless and negligent acts under Section 251 (e) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015, with their trial set to proceed at the Magistrate Court.

Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023, under murky circumstances sparked widespread controversy and public anger, with many suspecting foul play.

The young artist, once signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, had previously voiced fears for his safety.

After his death, viral videos and online accounts pointed fingers at Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and others, alleging that they had harassed and intimidated him.

The fallout saw nationwide protests as fans and supporters demanded answers.

The Lagos State Police Command responded by detaining Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy, and others linked to the case, pending autopsy results to determine the cause of death.