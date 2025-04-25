Court forfeits Chinese men’s properties to FG

The Federal Government has taken possession of 73 properties and several gadgets belonging to Chinese suspects, following a ruling delivered by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The items forfeited include 1,596 computers/laptops, 4,091 mobile phones, 350 foreign SIM cards, and 3,399 Nigerian SIM cards from various providers, including 1,122 MTN, 316 9mobile, 1,277 Airtel, and 684 Glo.

Others are 194 routers, 205 sofas, 501 double-step bunks, 754 mattresses, 40 refrigerators, 10 microwaves, and two whiteboards.

The delivering judge, Deinde Dipeolu, issued the verdict following a suit marked FCH/L/MISC/382/2025 tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under its Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, to prosecute the lawbreakers.

An injunction at the court on Thursday directed the commission to transfer the ownership of 73 properties and several gadgets from the Asian nationals to the FG, following their link to money laundering and cybercrime.

EFCC investigator Kaina Garba stated in an 18-paragraph affidavit that the assets were seized during a sting operation five months ago at No. 7 Oyinjolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Some properties linked to the syndicates were uncovered at No. 14 Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi; Plot 1220 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island; and Plot No. 54A A.J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island.

The EFCC had acted on intelligence that a syndicate, allegedly led by Chinese nationals operating under the name Genting International, was running a cybercrime training centre for Nigerian youths.

The recruits, including 761 foreigners and Nigerians, were assigned computers and specially configured mobile phone lines to carry out romance, dating, and investment scams.

While the alleged leaders and backers of the syndicate remain fugitives, law enforcement agencies are actively tracking them down.