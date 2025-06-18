Court flogs young man publicly for fighting Abuja prostitute

A Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the flogging of a young man publicly for engaging in a physical altercation with a prostitute in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The young man whose identity has not been revealed, was given 15 strokes of cane in a public space within the court environment, as a measure for his punishment.

The Guild gathered that the defendant was brought before the court by Abuja police officers and reportedly admitted to his involvement in the confrontation with the prostitute during proceeding.

However, relying exclusively on the police report and the man’s confession, Magistrate Farida Ibrahim proceeded with sentencing, even though the defendant had no legal counsel and no additional evidence was presented in court.

“The accused confessed to the incident, and this aligns with the findings of the police,” the magistrate stated during the court session which was handed down on Wednesday by the Magistrate in Wuse Zone 6.

Details surrounding the dispute remain unclear, though the police characterized the matter as an instance of public disturbance.

Meanwhile, the ruling has drawn criticism from legal professionals and human rights advocates who argue that administering corporal punishment without due process may breach constitutional protections.

“Imposing public flogging without affording the accused proper legal representation violates Section 34(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution,” remarked a human rights lawyer based in Abuja, referencing the constitutional safeguard against torture and inhumane or degrading treatment.