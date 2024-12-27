Court flogs construction worker for sitting beside Malaysian woman alone

A 42-year-old Malaysian construction worker has been flogged in a mosque in the conservative state of Terengganu for spending time alone with a woman who was neither his wife nor a relative.

The man was given six lashes after being convicted by a Sharia court for the Islamic crime of “khalwat”, which prohibits close proximity between unrelated men and women.

The punishment, which is extremely rare and unusual in the country, was witnessed by a sizable crowd of around 90 people who had gathered inside the mosque on Friday, to observe the administration of justice in accordance with Islamic law.

Reacting to this, the Malaysian Bar Association of Lawyers has expressed “profound concern” over the decision to flog the man, stating that such punishments “strip individuals of their dignity”.

However, some spectators, like 37-year-old Mohd Muhammad, believe that the punishment will serve as a deterrent to those who might engage in “immoral acts”.

“With Valentine’s Day and New Year’s celebrations, there are many opportunities for young people to behave inappropriately,” he said.

Malaysia’s dual-track legal system, which allows Islamic courts to handle certain matters for Muslim citizens, has been criticized by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia.

The commission stated that “punishments that inflict physical violence and public humiliation have no place in a modern justice system”.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, there is growing debate over the establishment of Sharia courts in the southwestern part of the country, with many citizens opposing the move.

Recently, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, condemned any plans to establish a Sharia court in his state, stating that the Nigerian constitution is the only law he swore to uphold.

“They have brought up the issue of Sharia in Oyo, demanding the establishment of a Sharia court. I say that people may try, but for me, in Oyo State, our law is the constitution of Nigeria, which is what I swore to uphold,” he said in a video shared by his senior special adviser, Olurundare Olamide.