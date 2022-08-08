Court fixes Sept. for Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed September 7, 2022 to hear a suit seeking to nullify the candidature of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over an allegation of certificate forgery.

The case was said to have been filed by four chieftains of the APC who were delegates at the party’s national convention in Abuja, Memuna Suleiman, Jigo Garba, Ofodu Anthony and Ibiang Ibiang.

The vacation judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed on Wednesday, in Abuja had fixed September 7 for the hearing just as he granted an ex-parte order for substituted service on Tinubu, who invaded the personal service of court processes.

As gathered, the APC chieftain were said to have instituted the action against the electoral body, the 1st defendant, along with the APC, Tinubu, National Assembly and Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice as the 2nd, to 5th defendants respectively.

The appellants have asked the court to bar Tinubu who is the flag bearer of the APC from participating in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

They further alleged that the information he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the presidential candidate of the party was false.

