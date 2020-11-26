Court fixes date for ruling on Ndume’s bail application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Friday (tomorrow) to decide fate of the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, who was seeking bail after he was remanded in correctional facility earlier this week.

The lawmaker had been remanded for his inability to produce a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, whom he stood surety for in his N2billion money laundering case.

In his ruling on Thursday, the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang adjourned for ruling after Ndume’s lawyer, Marcel Oru, argued the bail application, which was opposed by the lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar.

The lawmaker, had through his lawyer filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, along with an application for the bail of the defendant filed before Justice Abang.

The judge had on Monday remanded Senator Ndume in prison until such times he produces Maina or pays the sum of N500million bail bond to the Federation Account.