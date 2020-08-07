Court fines Naira Marley for violating COVID-19 guidelines

A Mobile Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has fined music star, Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley N200,000 for violating guidelines set by Federal Government to aid the country gain control over coronavirus in the country.

The FCT Administration had filled before the court four counts charge against the artiste for organizing a concert on June 13 at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

It would be recalled that the FCT administration sealed the Mall for allowing the concert to hold within their premises.

Naira Marley was arraigned barely 24 hours after a Lagos Court ordered him and his manager to pay N100,000 each for disrupting the protocols melted out by the government to flatten coronavirus in the state.

During the hearing held at the Eagle Square on Friday, the music star pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him by the FCT administration.

After listening to his plea, the presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni, orders Naira Marley to publish a public apology in any national newspaper to serve as a deterrent to others having in mind to default the COVID 19 protocols.

The concert was reported to have sparked public reactions after footage of the event was violating social distancing amidst lockdown.