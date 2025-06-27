Court fine Bauchi businessman N150M for setting ablaze FRSC van

Nasiru Gwallaga, a businessman residing in Bauchi, has been fined N150 million by the state court for vandalizing government property by setting fire on a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) patrol van.

The court imposed the hefty fine on Gwallaga to serve as determent to other residents who might consider vandalizing government property in the state.

The court ordered the businessman to pay compensation after he was prosecuted by the commission for an act that hindered the effective deployment of its officers.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Bauchi, Istifanus Ibrahim, disclosed the outcome of the trial while briefing journalists on Friday, stating that the hefty sum was imposed to cover the full cost of the destroyed patrol van.

Ibrahim stated that Gwallaga arraigned before Justice Safiya Doma of the Chief Magistrate Court, who sentenced him to one year imprisonment or pay a fine of N150 million, after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of duty, and assaulting public officers.

According to the FRSC sector commander, in addition to the fine, Gwallaga was directed to pay N170,000 as compensation for injuries inflicted on an FRSC officer and the destruction of a Samsung Galaxy phone belonging to the then Acting Unit Commander.

“The Judge made it clear that the defendant reserves the right to appeal at the High Court of Justice within 30 days.”

Speaking on the broader implications of the judgment, Ibrahim said, “This will serve as a deterrent to those who take the law into their own hands.

“Members of the motoring public are advised to be law-abiding as we are not enemies, but compatriots on the road to save lives and property.”