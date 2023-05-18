Court extends Seun Kuti’s stay in police custody

The Magistrate court sitting in Yaba has granted the Nigerian Police permission to.keep Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in detention for more days pending conclusion of its ongoing investigations on his conduct against its personnel on third mainland bridge.

It said that the singer would remain in police custody till next Monday when the police would have concluded their investigation on him.

As gathered, the police approached Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun on Thursday and asked that it grant permission to keep the artiste in its custody.

The defendant’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, who disclosed this to newsmen, alleged that police approached the Magistrate’s Court in Yaba for variation of the bail earlier granted to the singer.

The lawyer added that the singer was not represented in court during as the police did not inform his legal team that they were appearing in court.

Olumide-Fusika said by the time he got to court, the deed had been done.

The lawyer said though the police applied for the variation of the bail, the Magistrate refused and extended Kuti’s detention till Monday.

Police spokesman in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that the court granted Kuti bail with conditions to be met within 48 hours.

The musician has been at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba since Monday after he turned himself in to the police following an order for his arrest by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The singer was captured on video slapping and assaulting a policeman on a busy Lagos road.

