Court evicts Lagos PDP from secretariat over unpaid rent

The executive members and staff at the Lagos chapter of the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), secretariat were reported to have been evicted from the premises over unpaid rent by the party.

They were said to have been evicted from the property following a court judgement that was reported to have been delivered in favour of the property owner in the state.

As gathered, the eviction order issued by the court was effected on Monday at the party’s secretariat on Adekunle Fajuyi way, Government Residential Area (G.R.A) in Ikeja.

It was learnt that armed mobile police officers and court bailiff stormed the secretariat and threw the opposition party’s items out of the property during an eviction exercise that lasted for over two hours.

Sources told the Guild that the party had been in court, challenging all efforts by the property owner to evict them over unpaid rent which was as a result of the internal leadership crisis rocking PDP in Lagos.

Apparently confirming the eviction, PDP’s spokesperson, Taofik Gani, condemned the act, even as he admitted that the party were yet to fulfill their rent obligations to the property owner.

Gani, through a statement released after the eviction, lamented that several sensitive materials of the party were affected by the action deliberate to ridicule PDP’s image in Lagos.

The party’s spokesman described the eviction of the party’s executive and staff from its secretariat as unlawful, saying we shall put in all legal efforts to get justice.

The statement reads: “I have been getting calls from the Media and public, showing concerns and in the bid to confirm, about the Court eviction said to have been levied on the premises of the State Secretariat of PDP in Lagos. I am on my way from Akure after a weekend wedding Party of my Niece.

“I shall be able to visit the premises and confirm personally as I do not want to rely on any hearsay. However, It is sad that such could happen where there should be due legal process. To the best of my knowledge, I know there were demands for outstanding rent and infact some payments made with a balance to be paid soonest, but not aware of any Court process to evict at all.

“This must not be a “kangaroo” process aided to embarrass and destabilize the main opposition in the state. “All sensitive documents of the Party must have been destroyed or deliberately taken away to break our strategies towards 2023. This is Vendetta. We shall put in all legal efforts to get justice”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

