Court disqualifies Victor Giadom as APC acting chairman

The leadership tussle rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) took another twist on Friday when a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State disqualified Victor Giadom as a member of the party’s National Workers Committee (NWC).

Giadom was also instructed by the court to desist from parading himself as acting National Chairman of the party and that he had traded his NWC position to contest the 2019 general election as the Deputy Governor of River State.

The presiding judge, Justice Florence Fiberesima, while delivering her verdict in a suit filed by Dele Moses & Others, granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining Giadom from parading himself as a member of NWC of APC.

Commenting on the ruling, Media Adviser to the APC Acting Chairman in Rivers State, Wechie Livinstone, averred that the court ordered the APC not to recognize Giadom named as the third defendant in the case as a member of the NWC.

The court also granted an order restraining Giadom from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or any other body or institution in the capacity of the National Chairman of Acting National Chairman of the APC or howsoever as an officer of the APC.