Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari’s removal

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Ambrose Owuru, against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, during 2019 presidential election.

The suit seeking Buhari’s sack was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds including that the argument before the court constituted a gross abuse of court process, was statute-barred, and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The judge, on Monday, also held that the suit brought before the court by the Hope Democratic Party ex-presidential candidate against Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was baseless and frivolous.

Owuru, a British-trained constitutional lawyer, asked the Federal High Court to declare him the winner of the poll and determine the legality or otherwise of the decision by INEC in 2019 during which it postponed the election from February 16 to March 23.

He claimed that INEC acted against the constitution in illegal and unlawful ways and manners the presidential poll was shifted and the declaration of Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the unlawful act should be declared null and void and of no effect.

The ground of his claim was predicated on the fact that the petition he lodged against Buhari had not been adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court as required by law.

The politician claimed that his petition at the Supreme Court was unjustly dismissed following his absence from the Apex Court due to discrepancies in the hearing dates conveyed to him.

He, therefore, prayed the court removes Buhari and declares him (Owuru) the authentic President and that Buhari should be compelled to refund all monies he collected as salaries, emoluments and security votes.

The HDP presidential candidate also asked the court to order his inauguration for a four-year tenure of office upon removal of Buhari from office and that the Federal High Court should stop INEC from conducting the 2023 presidential election.

While claiming that his tenure had been usurped by President Buhari, the plaintiff prayed that the court should compel Buhari to refund all monies he collected as salaries, emoluments and security votes.

