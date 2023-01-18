Court dismisses suit on Tinubu’s disqualification ahead 2023 election

Ahead of next month’s general election, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over the nomination of Muslim-Muslim candidacy.

It ruled that the suit instituted by an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Osigwe Momoh, was thrown out by the Judge on grounds of lack of locus standi by the plaintiff.

Dismissing the suit on Wednesday, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that the lawyer, not being a member of the APC, and having not participated in the process that produced Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima, cannot query them on nominations for the polls

The legal practitioner had in the suit prayed the Court for an order nullifying the candidature of APC and Tinubu from participating in the presidential election on the ground that the nomination of Muslim-Muslim candidacy is unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of sections 14, 15 and 224 of the 1999 Constitution.

He asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing the name of APC and its presidential candidate for the purpose of the 2023 election.

However, in his judgment, Justice Mohammed disagreed with the plaintiff on the legal right to institute the case and subsequently dismissed it in its entirety.

