Court dismisses suit against Tinubu’s candidacy ahead 2023 election

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed a suit brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kassim Shettima, from the upcoming general elections.

In the judgement delivered by the court on PDP’s submission before it, the High court stressed that entertaining such a case from the opposition party would amount to an abuse of the court process.

Delivering judgement on Friday, Justice Inyang Ekwo stressed that the PDP lacked the right to challenge process that throws up a candidate from another party.

Ekwo held that that matter bordered on the internal affairs of the APC in which the PDP lacked the jurisdiction to file such a case before it.

On the argument about non-disclosure of the cause of action against the respondents, the judge said that there was a nexus between locus standi and a cause of action.

He, therefore, said that since the PDP had no locus standi, it also did not have any cause of action against the defendants and that the suit was an abuse of the court process.

In its originating summons, the PDP challenged the validity of Tinubu to contest for the 2023 presidential election as APC candidate on the ground that Mr. Shettima’s nomination as his running mate was in breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35 and 84{1)}(2)} of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

The opposition party argued that Shettima’s nomination to contest the position of vice president and Borno Central senatorial seat contravened the law.

The PDP, which sought an order disqualifying the APC, Tinubu, and Shettima from contesting the presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25, also sought an order nullifying their candidacy.

It further sought an order compelling INEC to remove their names from its list of nominated or sponsored candidates eligible to contest the poll.

But the defendants, in their preliminary objection, urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction, arguing that the PDP lacked the locus standi (legal right) to file the case, which invariably was challenging the political party’s decision and its nomination of candidates for the polls.

They further submitted that such an act was an internal affair of APC which they argued was non-justiciable by the court in the country.

