Court dismisses suit against Tinubu on 25% Abuja votes

A federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by five residents of the federal capital territory (FCT), who sought to stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as president for not gathering 25 percent votes from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the presidential election in the country.

After dismissing the suit, it also ordered the lawyer representing the five residents to pay the sum of N10 million each to the attorney-general of the federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In a ruling delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Tuesday, after listening to all parties arguments on the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023 which was filed on April 28, the court stated that the plaintiffs have no locus standi to file the suit.

The plaintiffs had averred before the court that Tinubu failed to secure at least 25 percent of votes cast in the FCT.

The plaintiffs — Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffrey Ucheh Osang Paul and Chibuike Nwanchukwu — sued for themselves and on behalf of other residents and registered voters in the FCT.

They had asked the court to determine “whether or not the person who is to be elected president of the federal republic of Nigeria, and consequently administrator of the FCT through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, on the first ballot is required by section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution to obtain at least 25% of the votes cast in the FCT”.

The plaintiffs also wanted a declaration extending former President Buhari’s tenure, while also asking the court to set aside the certificate of return issued to Tinubu and restrain the CJN and any other judicial officer from swearing him in.

The presiding judge said the suit can only be filed at the presidential election petition tribunal and not the federal high court.

