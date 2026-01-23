Court dismisses PDP suit to unseal national secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost the suit seeking to compel the Nigerian Police Force to unseal and vacate it’s national secretariat in Abuja after the Federal High Court striked out the case filed by the before it.

The suit filed by the Taminu Turaki-led faction was struck out after the judge found no credible legal foundation to support the claims advanced by the party leaders.

The failed legal push, which had stirred internal tension within the opposition party, sought to upturn the authority of the recognised PDP leadership and hand administrative control of the party’s headquarters to the Turaki-led faction.

While dismissing the suit on Friday, the court held that the dispute was largely an internal party matter and that the plaintiffs failed to prove that their faction emerged through due process or in line with the PDP constitution.

Consequently, the request to take over the party’s national secretariat was rejected.

Moreover, the court ruled that there was no evidence showing that the existing PDP national leadership had been lawfully removed.

The court stresses that judicial intervention cannot be used to override established party structures without clear violations of the law.

Meanwhile, reacting to the judgment, a senior PDP official welcomed the outcome, describing it as a reinforcement of constitutional order within the party.

“This ruling has affirmed that personal ambition cannot replace laid-down party procedures,” the official said.

Furthermore, the official noted that the decision would help restore internal stability, adding that “the PDP can now focus on rebuilding and strengthening its opposition role without needless distractions.”

On the other hand, a representative of the Turaki-led faction expressed disappointment with the ruling, hinting that the group may consider further legal steps. He said their grievances remained unresolved despite the court’s decision.

Following the dismissal, the PDP national secretariat in Abuja remains firmly under the control of the recognised leadership, with party activities continuing uninterrupted in the aftermath of the judgment.