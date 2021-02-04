Court dismisses N900bn fraud suit against Zamfara former Governor

A High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has thrown out a suit seeking to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Zamfara State former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, over alleged misappropriation of N900 billion during eight years of his administration in the state.

The court, in its judgement, after dismissing the application filed against the former governor by a group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social development (PAPS), for lacking in merit and that it was filed out of time.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Okon Abang, on Thursday, said that in line with order 34 rule four of the federal high court rules, applications such as the one by the applicant should be done within three months of receiving the reports and documents on which he predicated his case.

The judge, however, maintained that in line with the rules, the court lacks jurisdiction to extend the time for hearing on such a matter as it is statute-barred.

PAPS through its chairman, Sani Shinkafi, had filed a suit before the court, asking that EFCC be directed to act on the fifteen petitions presented to the anti-graft agency on misappropriation of funds during the former governor’s administration that spanned between eight years, 29 May 2011 – 29 May 2019.