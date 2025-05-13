Court dismisses Ganduje, others’ suit against financial misappropriation

A Kano State High Court has dismissed the application filed by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit filed by the Kano State Government accusing him of bribery and misappropriation.

The court struck out the application brought before it by the former governor for lacking in merit and approved that the state government has the right to prosecute him.

Before the dismissal on Tuesday, the Kano State Government had instituted an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje, and his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Others charged alongside Ganduje were Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, dismissed the defendants’ preliminary objections, describing them as incompetent and citing relevant legal authorities.

Adamu-Aliyu held that the charges filed on May 13, 2024, against the defendants were competent to be tried, ruling that the case should proceed to trial in the absence of the former governor and the six others.

She also issued a summon to the sixth defendant, Lamash Properties Limited, and adjourned the matter until July 30 and July 31, 2025, for hearing.

Earlier, counsel representing the former governor, his wife, and the son, Oluwakemi Oyewo, filed a preliminary objection dated November 18, 2024, challenging the jurisdiction of the court and urged the court to quash all charges against the defendants.

Counsel to the state, Adeola Adedipe, filed a reply to the notice of preliminary objection dated Oct. 22, 2024, addressing all the respondents.

Adedipe, preliminary objection, prayed the court to dismiss the respondents’ applications for lacking merit.

Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendant, M N Duru, filed a motion on notice on preliminary objection dated October 18, 2024, supported by a 14-paragraph affidavit and a written address, saying, “We urge the court to grant the application as prayed.’’

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Muhammad Shehu, also filed a motion on notice on preliminary objection dated October 18, 2024, and urged the court to grant the application with substantial costs against the complainant.

Counsel to the 6th respondent, Abubakar Ahmad, filed a notice of preliminary objection dated Sept.9, 2024, supported by a nine-paragraph affidavit and a written address.

Also, counsel to the 8th defendant, Faruk Asekome, filed a notice of preliminary objection dated October 18, 2024, supported by a five-paragraph affidavit and a written address, urging the court to grant the application.