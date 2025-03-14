Court dismisses four suspected arms dealers’ bail application

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the bail applications of four suspected armed dealers accused of aiding notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji.

The suspects, Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, Samuel Chinedu, and Lucky Chukwuma were accused of supporting Turji’s terrorist network through arms dealings, and logistics.

The court ruled that the charges leveled against the suspects outweighed any potential grounds for granting bail, thereby denying temporary release pending trial.

In his ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite stated that the prosecution, led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, had presented strong evidence regarding the severity of their alleged crimes.

Nwite cited that the quartet, who faces 11-count terrorism charge filed against them by the Federal Government, might tamper with evidence, influence witnesses, or commit further offences if released.

During the Friday judgement, the presiding judge also approved an ex-parte motion by the prosecution to protect witnesses as the trial proceeds.

Justice Nwite had previously ordered their detention in Kuje Prison on December 23, 2024, pending the completion of their trial.

According to the AGF’s charges, the suspects allegedly conspired between 2018 and 2022 to provide material support to terrorist groups led by Turji and other bandits.

The suspects were arraigned on December 23, 2024, with the prosecution claiming they supplied illicit drugs, military and police uniforms, and building materials to terrorist camps in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna states.

Additionally, the suspected bandits are accused of facilitating the purchase of a military gun truck from Libya for N28.5 million.

Despite their pleas of innocence, the suspects including Turji, were remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre.