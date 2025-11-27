Court dismisses ex-binance chief’s suit against EFCC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Head of Financial Crime Compliance at Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), claiming unlawful and prolonged detention.

Justice Umar Mohammed ruled that the court would not, under the pretext of fundamental rights claims, interfere with Nigerian authorities’ prosecutorial role in investigating alleged foreign exchange violations and money laundering linked to Binance.

The court dismissed the suit on Thursday, ruling against Gambaryan, who had earlier sought compensation and legal costs, claiming that his detention was unlawful despite his voluntary visit to Nigeria in early 2024 to meet government officials.

The EFCC maintained that his detention was lawful and tied to ongoing investigations into suspected money laundering and foreign exchange violations. The agency described Gambaryan’s lawsuit as “a gross abuse of court process.”

The case arose amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of Binance’s operations in Nigeria, with authorities alleging that the platform facilitated unauthorized foreign exchange dealings and illicit fund transfers.

While Gambaryan was detained, another senior Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, fled the country. Charges against Gambaryan were later dropped, though investigations into Binance continue.

The court emphasized that constitutional rights are not absolute and may be restricted when formal criminal investigations are underway.

Gambaryan’s suit was therefore dismissed, setting a precedent on the limits of fundamental rights claims in cases involving ongoing financial crime probes.