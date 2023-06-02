Court dismisses Ayu’s suit against removal as PDP national chairman

Efforts by a former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, to return to the party has suffered a major setback after a High Court in Makurdi, Benue State capital affirmed his suspension from PDP.

The court ruled that his removal from his position as the party chairman did not contravened any section of the party’s constitution.

Ayu was removed by the party members on the allegation that he did not pay his dues as member of PDP up to date.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, who gave the judgement, said Ayu’s membership of the PDP elapsed with his failure to pay his membership and subscription dues.

He said: “The first defendant’s (Ayu) membership of the second defendant(PDP) elapsed with his failure to pay his membership and subscription fee.

“The First defendant (Ayu) did not contest his suspension by the Igyorov Ward Executive, neither did he initiate any suit challenging his suspension. He has left the court with no option than to believe that he has consented to his suspension.

“The Plaintiff has therefore proven his case, all the questions for determination have been resolved in favour of the plaintiff, he is entitled to all the reliefs sought. I so order.”

It should be recalled that on March 27, 2023, Justice W. I Kpochi, issued an interim injunction restraining Ayu from parading himself as the national chair of the PDP.

The judge, who is also the Chief Judge of Benue State, issued the order following an ex parte application by a member of the party in Benue State, Terhide Utaan

