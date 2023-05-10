Court dismisses APP’s suit against Tinubu’s victory

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the Action Peoples Party (APP) request that the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, be nullified.

It dismissed the petition after the party applied to withdraw it’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory during the 2023 general election in the country.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Wednesday dismissed the application before the court after the APP counsel, Obed Agu, asked that the court strike out and dismiss the suit.

Agu said he was working on the instructions of his client who demanded that the case against Tinubu be withdrawn immediately.

In reaction, counsel to Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun, said he and his client are not opposing the application for withdrawal, adding that they also are not asking for cost.

The APP was challenging the Presidential Election on the grounds of alleged non-compliance with the electoral laws as well and INEC guidelines.

Following the dismissal, the court rose and will reconvene at 2pm for the Labour Party’s suit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

