Court dismisses $24m assault suit against Cardi B

A Los Angeles court has dismissed a $24 million civil assault lawsuit filed against American rapper Cardi B by her former security guard, Emani Ellis. The jury cleared the Grammy-winning artist of all liability after deliberating for less than an hour.

Ellis had accused Cardi B of scratching her cheek with a long fake nail, spitting on her, and using racial slurs during a heated confrontation. She also alleged emotional distress, negligence, and false imprisonment as part of the claims.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where jurors concluded the allegations lacked evidence after hearing witnesses testify that no physical contact occurred during the February 2018 encounter in Beverly Hills.

Cardi B, who was pregnant at the time, maintained that the incident was a verbal dispute sparked when Ellis allegedly tried to film her during a private medical appointment. Both her obstetrician and a receptionist present supported her account, saying they witnessed no assault.

Reacting to the verdict, Cardi B dismissed the case as “frivolous” and vowed to countersue anyone who files similar claims in the future. Ellis, however, expressed satisfaction at having her day in court, while her legal team confirmed plans to appeal the decision.