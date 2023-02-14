Court disbands Ebonyi local security over human rights abuse

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, has disbanded the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, over illegal arrest and torture in the state.

Aside from that, the court ordered Ebonyi State Government to pay the Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, Abia Onyeike, the sum of N50 million as damage over his abduction and torture by the Security Outfit.

The outfit was disbanded by the court on Tuesday while hearing the suit brought before it by Onyeike after his release following the alleged abduction by the security outfit in the state.

Part of the offense the court found the outfit to have contravened were extortions of residents, illegal arrests, and the use of firearms. across the state.

The judge declared the Ebubeagu outfit an illegal one and therefore, ceases to exist as the Ebonyi State House of Assembly doesn’t have the powers to approve their existence.

After ordering the disbandment of the Ebubeagu outfit, the court ruled that the DSS and Police take to possession of all the guns and logistics the terrorist outfit uses as tools of oppression.

Ebubeagu is a regional security outfit established by Southeast governors to confront insecurity, especially vicious attacks by criminals suspected to be herders, which have forced people to abandon their farms. However, many residents have complained that the outfit has become a terror for the communities it was created to protect, especially in Ebonyi and Imo states where the outfit had been launched and operational. Several cases of human rights abuse, especially extrajudicial killings of local residents have been traced to the outfit in Imo and Ebonyi.

