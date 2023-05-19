Court denies nullifying Abia governor-elect’s candidature 

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has denied nullifying the candidature of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, who contested on the platform of the Labour Party.

The court, however, said it nullified the election of the candidates for Kano LP that contested for the governorship seat during the 2023 General Election.

A plaintiff, Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim, had filed an application seeking the court to revoke and set aside the certificate of return issued to all LP candidates declared winner in Kano and the 35 states of the Federation including the FCT Abuja.

In the suit brought before the court, the respondents listed by Haruna-Ibrahim were Labour Party and Independent National Electoral Commission.

Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa, said the candidates who participated in the 2023 general election in Abia were not parties before his court.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to make an order for the issuance of a certificate of return. They are at liberty to seek redress in the appropriate Division of the court” he said

He said INEC was bound to insist on receiving the registered members of the first respondent and that of other political parties 30 days before the primary election in compliance with section 77(3) of the electoral act 2022.

The section states that a party that has not complied with section 77(2)(3) of the electoral act 2022 cannot be declared the winner of the election.

The court declared the primary election of LP in Kano as null and void” Nasir-Yunusa said.

