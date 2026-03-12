Court declares Ondo Gov. ineligible for second term

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital has restrained Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa from contesting for another term in office.

It held that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not allow any elected President, Vice President, Governor, or Deputy Governor to serve more than eight years in office.

In the judgment delivered on Thursday by Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke, the court stressed that the incumbent governor operated a join ticket with his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu, before he passed on.

Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in on December 27, 2023, to complete the tenure of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, won the governorship election on November 16, 2024, defeating PDP candidate Hon. Agboola Ajayi, and was sworn in again on February 24, 2025.

The suit was filed by Dr. Akin Egbuwalo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging Aiyedatiwa’s eligibility to seek a second term.