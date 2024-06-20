Court declares 33 additional Ondo councils as illegal

The High Court in Akure, Ondo State has nullified the 33 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) created by late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, describing them as illegal.

It declared that the LCDAs were inchoate and not lawfully created after the bill that established them was not signed inside the state as stipulated by law.

The court declaration came nine months after the late Akeredolu signed the bill creating the councils into law while recuperating at his private home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice A.O Adebusuoye, stated that it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

The judge added that the Local Government Creation Law 2023 signed by the late Akeredolu in Ibadan, outside the state, was unconstitutional, illegal, null, and void.

It would be recalled that Akeredolu had on Sept. 9, 2023, assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the state.

The bill for the creation of the LCDAs was presented to the late governor by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Oladiji Olamide, during a ceremony at the governor’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.