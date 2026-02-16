Court convicts three U.S. teenagers for killing funseekers

Three teenagers appeared at Woolwich Crown Court following a tragic confrontation that resulted in the death of Alexander Cashford, 49, and were convicted on lesser charges after a tense trial heard by a jury of six men and six women.

The 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were found guilty of manslaughter, while a second 16-year-old boy had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

All three were acquitted of the more serious murder accusation, with the jury noting the impulsive and reckless nature of their actions.

The incident occurred on 10 August last year in Leysdown-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, where the teens lured Cashford to a beach after exchanging messages under the alias “Sienna.” They mistakenly believed him to be a pedophile based on his interactions with the girl.

Prosecutors explained that Cashford had met the girl two days earlier at an amusement arcade and shared a false business card.

They exchanged around 75 messages, including offers of champagne and kisses, which led the teens to arrange a seaside meeting at her parents’ empty home, with alcohol involved.

The older boy had labeled Cashford’s number as “pedo” in his phone, and during evidence, he admitted feeling justified post-attack, stating, “Yeah, kind of, yeah,” because “I feel like the police wouldn’t have done anything,” revealing a vigilante mindset that escalated rapidly.

As the group pursued Cashford along the promenade, the girl filmed the chase while shouting, “F****** pedophile, I’m f****** 16, get him,” before rocks and a bottle were thrown. He was chased into the mud, where he lay face down, battered and lifeless, within an hour of their 7 p.m. meeting.

A post-mortem revealed severe injuries, including facial and head trauma, bruised limbs, and fractured ribs that punctured a lung, highlighting the ferocity of the attack despite claims that there was no premeditated intent to cause serious harm or death.

Both the girl and younger boy maintained there was never a plan to strike Cashford, portraying the evening as an unplanned thrill that spiraled into horror, while the older boy later shared attack footage with contacts, captioning it “f***** pedo up lol.”

Justice Cheema-Grubb, acknowledging the gravity of the verdict on Monday, requested pre-sentence reports and family statements.

She thanked the jurors and remarked, “There was a man, Alexander Cashford, who died, and we also bear in mind that tragedy,” adding solemnly, “These verdicts will change their lives forever.”

Sentencing for the unnamed defendants, who are legally protected due to their age, is scheduled for April, as the court considers the profound consequences of an encounter born from suspicion and youthful recklessness that claimed an innocent life.