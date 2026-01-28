Court convicts former NIPC official for certificate forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of Muhammad Said Musa, a former official of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), for submitting forged academic and service certificates to obtain employment.

The judgment was delivered by Honourable Justice B. Mandy Bassi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Court 55, Asokoro, Abuja, following a one-count amended charge pursuant to a plea bargain agreement entered into by the defendant.

The court found that Musa fraudulently presented a forged Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Political Science, allegedly from the University of Maiduguri, and a falsified National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate of National Service. He used these documents to secure a position at the NIPC.

The offence came to light when the ICPC received a request from the Executive Secretary of NIPC for a staff verification audit. During the exercise, it was discovered that Musa’s certificates were not genuine. Independent verification later confirmed that both documents were forged.

In Charge No. CR/113/25, ICPC counsel, Barrister O. R. Bada, informed the court that Musa’s actions violated Section 25(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The prosecution noted that Musa was initially arraigned on a six-count charge relating to forgery and false statements. However, due to his cooperation and willingness to make restitution, the charges were reduced to a single count under a plea bargain agreement.

As part of the agreement, Musa refunded ₦36,590,943.21, representing proceeds obtained through his false representation, into the ICPC Recovery Account. His lawyer, Barr. C.O.C. Emeka Izima, told the court that Musa had shown genuine remorse by returning all benefits derived from the offence.

Honourable Justice Bassi upheld the plea bargain and sentenced Musa to a non-custodial sentence, ordering him to maintain good conduct and pay a fine of ₦50,000.

Commenting on the judge’s ruling, the ICPC noted that conviction underscores the ICPC’s commitment to promoting integrity in the public service and enforcing accountability in line with its statutory mandate.